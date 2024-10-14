New “Edward Scissorhands” Collaboration Will Carve its Way into Fortnite Tomorrow

Inspired by the popular Tim Burton film, players will be able to squad up as the "uncommonly gentle man."
As a part of the game’s Fortnitemares Halloween event, the classic Tim Burton character will arrive soon in the in-game shop.

  • Fortnite has shared a teaser on their official X account for their upcoming Edward Scissorhands collaboration.
  • The new skin, inspired by the 1990 20th Century Studios film, will feature the likeness of Johnny Depp.
  • In the 1-second long clip, Edward Scissorhands is seen carving a delicate ice sculpture of an angel.
  • The Uncommonly Gentle Man will arrive in the in-game item shop tomorrow, October 15th.

  • At this time, Fortnite has not revealed any information about bundled items, such as pickaxes, back bling, gliders, or wraps, but it is safe to assume the character will feature a scissorhands pickaxe.
  • Pricing is currently not yet available for the item, but players can expect to pay at least 1,500 V-Bucks(Around $13.50) for the skin.
  • This is the second Johnny Depp-inspired skin that Fortnite has released this year, with the Jack Sparrow skin released in July.
  • The game’s in-game store refreshes at 5PM PDT, so expect to wait until then to be able to grab the new cosmetics.
  • Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
  • Edward Scissorhands is currently available to stream exclusively on Hulu.

