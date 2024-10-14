New “Edward Scissorhands” Collaboration Will Carve its Way into Fortnite Tomorrow

As a part of the game’s Fortnitemares Halloween event, the classic Tim Burton character will arrive soon in the in-game shop.
- Fortnite has shared a teaser on their official X account for their upcoming Edward Scissorhands collaboration.
- The new skin, inspired by the 1990 20th Century Studios film, will feature the likeness of Johnny Depp.
- In the 1-second long clip, Edward Scissorhands is seen carving a delicate ice sculpture of an angel.
- The Uncommonly Gentle Man will arrive in the in-game item shop tomorrow, October 15th.
- At this time, Fortnite has not revealed any information about bundled items, such as pickaxes, back bling, gliders, or wraps, but it is safe to assume the character will feature a scissorhands pickaxe.
- Pricing is currently not yet available for the item, but players can expect to pay at least 1,500 V-Bucks(Around $13.50) for the skin.
- This is the second Johnny Depp-inspired skin that Fortnite has released this year, with the Jack Sparrow skin released in July.
- The game’s in-game store refreshes at 5PM PDT, so expect to wait until then to be able to grab the new cosmetics.
- Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
- Edward Scissorhands is currently available to stream exclusively on Hulu.
