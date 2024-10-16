Fortnite’s Upcoming Symbiote Cup Will Award Winners the Unreleased She-Venom and Agony Cosmetic Packs

The two symbiote-infested characters do not currently have an official release date.

The upcoming tournament will allow players the chance to win the two new Marvel skins prior to their in-game release.

Epic Prizes:

Fortnite has shared on their on X

The two cosmetic packs are inspired by the upcoming Venom: The Last Dance film, which arrives in theatres on October 24th.

film, which arrives in theatres on October 24th. The duos Battle Royale tournament will take place on October 22nd and will last approximately 3 hours.

Teams must compete in Ranked mode, and can participate in a maximum of 10 matches.

Players will earn points based on how they place and how many eliminations they earn in qualifying matches.

In each of the game’s six regions world-wide, the top 200 teams will receive: She-Venom Skin Agony Skin Symbiote Slicers Backbling Symbiote Slicers Pickaxe Electric Symbiotaxe Pickaxe Llymbiote Backbling

For more information on the tournament, you can visit the Symbiote Cups official rule page here

Currently, no release date has been announced for the She-Venom and Agony skins. Squad up and try to get these incredible Marvel cosmetics before everyone else.

Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

Read More Fortnite: