Fortnite’s Upcoming Symbiote Cup Will Award Winners the Unreleased She-Venom and Agony Cosmetic Packs

The upcoming tournament will allow players the chance to win the two new Marvel skins prior to their in-game release.
Epic Prizes:
- Fortnite has shared on their on X account that the upcoming Symbiote Cup will award winners with the unreleased She-Venom and Agony outfits ahead of the release in the in-game store.
- The two cosmetic packs are inspired by the upcoming Venom: The Last Dance film, which arrives in theatres on October 24th.
- The duos Battle Royale tournament will take place on October 22nd and will last approximately 3 hours.
- Teams must compete in Ranked mode, and can participate in a maximum of 10 matches.
- Players will earn points based on how they place and how many eliminations they earn in qualifying matches.
- In each of the game’s six regions world-wide, the top 200 teams will receive:
- She-Venom Skin
- Agony Skin
- Symbiote Slicers Backbling
- Symbiote Slicers Pickaxe
- Electric Symbiotaxe Pickaxe
- Llymbiote Backbling
- For more information on the tournament, you can visit the Symbiote Cups official rule page here.
- Currently, no release date has been announced for the She-Venom and Agony skins. Squad up and try to get these incredible Marvel cosmetics before everyone else.
- Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
