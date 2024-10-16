Fortnite’s Upcoming Symbiote Cup Will Award Winners the Unreleased She-Venom and Agony Cosmetic Packs

The two symbiote-infested characters do not currently have an official release date.
The upcoming tournament will allow players the chance to win the two new Marvel skins prior to their in-game release.

Epic Prizes:

  • Fortnite has shared on their on X account that the upcoming Symbiote Cup will award winners with the unreleased She-Venom and Agony outfits ahead of the release in the in-game store.
  • The two cosmetic packs are inspired by the upcoming Venom: The Last Dance film, which arrives in theatres on October 24th.
  • The duos Battle Royale tournament will take place on October 22nd and will last approximately 3 hours.
  • Teams must compete in Ranked mode, and can participate in a maximum of 10 matches.
  • Players will earn points based on how they place and how many eliminations they earn in qualifying matches.
  • In each of the game’s six regions world-wide, the top 200 teams will receive:
    • She-Venom Skin
    • Agony Skin
    • Symbiote Slicers Backbling
    • Symbiote Slicers Pickaxe
    • Electric Symbiotaxe Pickaxe
    • Llymbiote Backbling
  • For more information on the tournament, you can visit the Symbiote Cups official rule page here.
  • Currently, no release date has been announced for the She-Venom and Agony skins. Squad up and try to get these incredible Marvel cosmetics before everyone else.
  • Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

