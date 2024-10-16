Out Now! — Check Out the Full “Edward Scissorhands” Fortnite Collaboration

The popular video game teased the new collection earlier this week.
As a part of the game’s Fortnitemares Halloween event, the classic Tim Burton character has officially released in the in-game shop.

  • Fortnite has officially released their Edward Scissorhands collaboration.
  • Inspired by the 1990 20th Century Studios film, the new five item collection includes cosmetic items designed specifically for the uncommonly gentle man.
  • The new bundle allows players costs 2,500 V-Bucks (Around $22.50) and includes

 Edward Scissorhands Skin

T-Rex Topiary Back Bling

Scissorhands Pickaxe

Ice Sculpture Emote

Edward Axe-Hands Guitar (Fortnite Fest Only)

  • Fans uninterested in the Edward Scissorhands bundle can pick up select items individual, which include:
    • Edward Scissorhands Skin – 2,000 V-Bucks (Around $18) and includes skin, backblind, emote, and pickaxe.
    • Edward Axe-Hands Guitar – 1,000 V-Bucks (Around $9)
  • Make sure you grab these spook-tacular cosmetics while they are available in Fortnite’s in-game shop. The item shop refreshes daily at 5PM PDT.
  • Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
  • Edward Scissorhands is currently available to stream exclusively on Hulu.

