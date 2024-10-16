Out Now! — Check Out the Full “Edward Scissorhands” Fortnite Collaboration

The popular video game teased the new collection earlier this week.

As a part of the game’s Fortnitemares Halloween event, the classic Tim Burton character has officially released in the in-game shop.

Fortnite has officially released their Edward Scissorhands collaboration.

collaboration. Inspired by the 1990 20th Century Studios film, the new five item collection includes cosmetic items designed specifically for the uncommonly gentle man.

The new bundle allows players costs 2,500 V-Bucks (Around $22.50) and includes

Edward Scissorhands Skin

T-Rex Topiary Back Bling

Scissorhands Pickaxe

Ice Sculpture Emote

Edward Axe-Hands Guitar (Fortnite Fest Only)

Fans uninterested in the Edward Scissorhands bundle can pick up select items individual, which include: Edward Scissorhands Skin – 2,000 V-Bucks (Around $18) and includes skin, backblind, emote, and pickaxe. Edward Axe-Hands Guitar – 1,000 V-Bucks (Around $9)

Make sure you grab these spook-tacular cosmetics while they are available in Fortnite’s in-game shop. The item shop refreshes daily at 5PM PDT.

Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

Edward Scissorhands is currently available to stream exclusively on Hulu

