Out Now! — Check Out the Full “Edward Scissorhands” Fortnite Collaboration

As a part of the game’s Fortnitemares Halloween event, the classic Tim Burton character has officially released in the in-game shop.
Fortnite News:
- Fortnite has officially released their Edward Scissorhands collaboration.
- Inspired by the 1990 20th Century Studios film, the new five item collection includes cosmetic items designed specifically for the uncommonly gentle man.
- The new bundle allows players costs 2,500 V-Bucks (Around $22.50) and includes
Edward Scissorhands Skin
T-Rex Topiary Back Bling
Scissorhands Pickaxe
Ice Sculpture Emote
Edward Axe-Hands Guitar (Fortnite Fest Only)
- Fans uninterested in the Edward Scissorhands bundle can pick up select items individual, which include:
- Edward Scissorhands Skin – 2,000 V-Bucks (Around $18) and includes skin, backblind, emote, and pickaxe.
- Edward Axe-Hands Guitar – 1,000 V-Bucks (Around $9)
- Make sure you grab these spook-tacular cosmetics while they are available in Fortnite’s in-game shop. The item shop refreshes daily at 5PM PDT.
- Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
- Edward Scissorhands is currently available to stream exclusively on Hulu.
