Just Released — Check Out Fortnite’s Full Disney Villains Collection

The 13 item collection contains items inspired by Captain Hook, Maleficent, and Cruella de Vil.

The villainous cosmetic packs are a part of Disney and Epic Games partnership to bring popular properties to the popular Battle Royale-style game.

Fortnitemares News:

Fortnite’s new Disney Villains collaboration has officially arrived in the game’s item shop.

The new 13 item collection features three of Disney’s biggest antagonists, including Maleficent, Captain Hook, and Cruella de Vil.

For 3,800 V-Bucks (Around $34.50), players can pick up the entire collection which includes:

Captain Hook

Captain Hook Outfit and LEGO Style

Hook’s Flag Back Bling

Captain’s Foil Pickaxe

Tick-Tock Emote

Maleficent

Maleficent Outfit and LEGO Outfit

Maleficent’s Raven Back Bling

Maleficent’s Scepter Pickaxe

Cruella de Vil

Cruella de Vil Outfit and LEGO Outfit

Haute Handbag Back Bling

De Vil’s Grille Pickaxe

The bundle saves players 1,800 V-Bucks (Around $16.50) in comparison to buying each character's packs separately.

However, fans who only want to pick up certain characters can pick up these packs separately. Captain Hook (2,000 V-Bucks/ Around $18) – Includes outfit, LEGO outfit, Hook’s Flag back bling, Captain’s Foil pickaxe, and Tick-Tock emote. Maleficent (1,800 V-Bucks/ Around $16.50) – Includes outfit, LEGO outfit, Maleficent’s Raven back bling, and Maleficent’s Scepter pickaxe. Cruella de Vil (1,800 V-Bucks/ Around $16.50) – Includes outfit, LEGO outfit, Haute Handbag back bling, and De Vil’s Grille pickaxe.

Fortnite’s item shop refreshes daily at 5PM PST. Make sure you grab these spook-tacular skins, released as a part of the Fortnitemares Halloween event, while you can.

All three of these skins will be usable in Battle Royale mode. Earlier this month, Epic Games shared that not all upcoming Disney collabs

Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

