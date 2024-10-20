An all-new 10-part saga, 8 Deaths of Spider-Man, begins this November – and a special trailer was revealed today at New York Comic Con.
What’s Happening:
- The trailer for 8 Deaths of Spider-Man debuted today during the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends Panel at New York Comic Con.
- Following Blood Hunt, the Marvel Universe has changed dramatically! Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… SPIDER-MAN?! To accomplish his mission, the leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES! True Believer, they won't be enough…
- The new trailer spotlights the abilities of Spidey’s new suit and sheds light on the mysterious origin of this mighty mystical undertaking that will cause Spidey to die and be reborn again and again.
- Written by Joe Kelly and drawn by Ed McGuinness, the 10-part saga begins on November 13th in Amazing Spider-Man #61.
More Marvel Comics News:
- Eddie Brock Joins with Carnage in New Marvel Comics Series
- “One World Under Doom” Continues in February with “Doom Academy”
- “Women of Marvel: She-Devils” One-Shot Announced at New York Comic Con
- NYCC Recap: “Marvel Fanfare” Reveals New Daredevil Comic Series, Plus “Born Again” Trailer Debut and Release Date
- Marvel Unlimited Kicks Off New “Astonishing” Line with Free Spider-Man Issues