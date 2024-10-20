It all kicks off on November 13th in “Amazing Spider-Man #61.”

An all-new 10-part saga, 8 Deaths of Spider-Man, begins this November – and a special trailer was revealed today at New York Comic Con.

What’s Happening:

The trailer for 8 Deaths of Spider-Man debuted today during the Marvel

Following Blood Hunt, the Marvel Universe has changed dramatically! Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… SPIDER-MAN?! To accomplish his mission, the leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES! True Believer, they won't be enough…

, the Marvel Universe has changed dramatically! Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… SPIDER-MAN?! To accomplish his mission, the leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES! True Believer, they won't be enough… The new trailer spotlights the abilities of Spidey’s new suit and sheds light on the mysterious origin of this mighty mystical undertaking that will cause Spidey to die and be reborn again and again.

Written by Joe Kelly and drawn by Ed McGuinness, the 10-part saga begins on November 13th in Amazing Spider-Man #61.

