Marvel Unlimited Kicks Off New “Astonishing” Line with Free Spider-Man Issues

Marvel Unlimited is sharing some “astonishing” new stories with readers starting today.
What’s Happening:
- Announced today at New York Comic Con, Marvel is launching a new weekly, ongoing series Astonishing Spider-Man.
- Written by Scott Aukerman and drawn by Salva Espin, the first two issues are available now on Marvel Unlimited for free.
- The line of Astonishing Infinity Comics will also include Astonishing X-Men and Astonishing Avengers, debuting in December and January 2025, respectively.
- You can read the first two issues of Astonishing Spider-Man, along with a treasure trove of other comics, over on Marvel Unlimited. Head here to join.
More Marvel News:
- In Marvel Comics' "One World Under Doom", Earth's Heroes are Fighting Against a New Sorcerer Supreme
- Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio’s “Ultimate Wolverine” Coming in January
- TV Recap: "Agatha All Along" Gives Us Answers About Teen in Sixth Episode on Disney+
- Marvel Comics Sets New Publishing Line, Marvel Premier Collection