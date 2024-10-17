Marvel Unlimited Kicks Off New “Astonishing” Line with Free Spider-Man Issues

"Astonishing" interpretations of Spider-Man, Avengers, and X-Men will star in new ongoing series for Marvel Unlimited.
Marvel Unlimited is sharing some “astonishing” new stories with readers starting today.

What’s Happening:

  • Announced today at New York Comic Con, Marvel is launching a new weekly, ongoing series Astonishing Spider-Man.
  • Written by Scott Aukerman and drawn by Salva Espin, the first two issues are available now on Marvel Unlimited for free.

  • The line of Astonishing Infinity Comics will also include Astonishing X-Men and Astonishing Avengers, debuting in December and January 2025, respectively.
  • You can read the first two issues of Astonishing Spider-Man, along with a treasure trove of other comics, over on Marvel Unlimited. Head here to join.

