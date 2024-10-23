Tom Holland Confirms Filming on “Spider-Man 4” Begins Next Summer

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tom Holland confirmed that filming on his fourth Spider-Man movie is set to begin next summer.
- As reported by Deadline, if Tom Holland’s words on The Tonight Show are to be believed, shooting on Spider-Man 4 should commence as early as next summer.
- Confirming the project, Holland said, “next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go. We’re nearly there.” Holland added that the project is “super exciting.”
- Last month, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was tapped to direct the fourth Spider-Man movie.
- The script will once again be provided by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and former Sony head Amy Pascal producing.
- There’s no word on what the story might be at this point, with the last installment, No Way Home, ending with the world forgetting that Peter Parker was Spider-Man – including Zendaya’s MJ.
