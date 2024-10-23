Tom Holland Confirms Filming on “Spider-Man 4” Begins Next Summer

The actor confirmed the commencement of filming during an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tom Holland confirmed that filming on his fourth Spider-Man movie is set to begin next summer.

What’s Happening:

Confirming the project, Holland said, "next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go. We're nearly there." Holland added that the project is "super exciting."

