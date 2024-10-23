Tom Holland Confirms Filming on “Spider-Man 4” Begins Next Summer

The actor confirmed the commencement of filming during an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tom Holland confirmed that filming on his fourth Spider-Man movie is set to begin next summer.

What’s Happening:

  • As reported by Deadline, if Tom Holland’s words on The Tonight Show are to be believed, shooting on Spider-Man 4 should commence as early as next summer.
  • Confirming the project, Holland said, “next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go. We’re nearly there.” Holland added that the project is “super exciting.”

  • Last month, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was tapped to direct the fourth Spider-Man movie.
  • The script will once again be provided by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and former Sony head Amy Pascal producing.
  • There’s no word on what the story might be at this point, with the last installment, No Way Home, ending with the world forgetting that Peter Parker was Spider-Man – including Zendaya’s MJ.

