UNIQLO Launches New Disney Streetwear Collaboration with Artist Yu Nagaba

UNIQLO has collaborated with artist Yu Nagaba to create an all-new streetwear collection featuring fan-favorite scenes and characters from various Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars properties.

UNIQLO’s graphic T-shirt brand, UT, has launched a new collaboration with Disney Consumer Products, “ MAGIC FOR ALL with Yu NAGABA

The collection features designs from artist Yu Nagaba revolving around the theme of love and bonds. The designs are strongly influenced by Nagaba’s personal experiences, such as watching the Star Wars films as a child, and Pixar movies with his own children after becoming a father.

films as a child, and Pixar movies with his own children after becoming a father. Born in Tokyo in 1976, artist Yu Nagaba is known for his drawings using only simple lines. In addition to his activities as an artist, including presenting his works in Japan and abroad and participating in art fairs, he also actively engages in collaborations for advertising and apparel brands.

UNISEX, XXS-3XL MAGIC FOR ALL with Yu Nagaba Sweatshirt | Disney – $39.90

KIDS, 3-4Y(110)-13Y(160) MAGIC FOR ALL with Yu Nagaba Sweatshirt – $29.90

UNISEX, XXS-3XL MAGIC FOR ALL with Yu Nagaba Sweatshirt | Star Wars – $39.90

WOMEN, XXS-XXL MAGIC FOR ALL with Yu Nagaba UT Graphic T-Shirt | Mickey Mouse – $24.90

UNISEX, XXS-3XL MAGIC FOR ALL with Yu Nagaba UT Graphic T-Shirt | Marvel – $24.90

KIDS, 3-4Y(110)-13Y(160) MAGIC FOR ALL with Yu Nagaba UT Graphic T-Shirt | Toy Story – $14.90

KIDS, 3-4Y(110)-13Y(160) MAGIC FOR ALL with Yu Nagaba UT Graphic T-Shirt | Elemental – l$14.90

Yu Nagaba: “I'm so happy for the opportunity to work on this project where I've selected my favorite scenes across Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. When drawing the images, I recalled the excitement I felt the first time I saw the movies and poured my feelings into each design. I was able to create works that are a mixture of memories and new discoveries and have fun myself while doing it. I hope everyone will pick one up!”

