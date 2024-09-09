Destin Daniel Cretton Set to Direct Fourth Spider-Man Movie Starring Tom Holland

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped to direct the fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland.

What’s Happening:

  • According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Shang-Chi director will be helming the fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Zendaya, following on from Jon Watts, who directed the previous three Holland-starring movies.
  • Production on Spider-Man 4 is reportedly full steam ahead, with a shoot planned for early next year.
  • The script will once again be provided by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and former Sony head Amy Pascal producing.
  • There’s no word on what the story might be at this point, with the last installment, No Way Home, ending with the world forgetting that Peter Parker was Spider-Man – including Zendaya’s MJ.
  • Cretton was previously set to direct the previously-titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but dropped out of the project amid a changing production schedule.
  • He’s also working on the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series, Wonder Man, which is currently in post-production.
  • He also currently remains attached to a Shang-Chi sequel and a live action adaptation of Naruto, but it’s unclear how Spider-Man 4 will affect those projects.

