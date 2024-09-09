Destin Daniel Cretton Set to Direct Fourth Spider-Man Movie Starring Tom Holland

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped to direct the fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Shang-Chi director will be helming the fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Zendaya, following on from Jon Watts, who directed the previous three Holland-starring movies.

Production on Spider-Man 4 is reportedly full steam ahead, with a shoot planned for early next year.

The script will once again be provided by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Marvel

There’s no word on what the story might be at this point, with the last installment, No Way Home , ending with the world forgetting that Peter Parker was Spider-Man – including Zendaya’s MJ.

Cretton was previously set to direct the previously-titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but dropped out of the project amid a changing production schedule.

He's also working on the upcoming Disney+ Wonder Man, which is currently in post-production.

He also currently remains attached to a Shang-Chi sequel and a live action adaptation of Naruto, but it's unclear how Spider-Man 4 will affect those projects.

