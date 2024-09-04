Beau DeMayo, Former “X-Men ’97” Showrunner, Has Taken Legal Action Against Marvel for “Toxic” Working Conditions

The former X-Men ‘97 showrunner was let go after allegations of misconduct were made against him. Speaking out, he claims that the allegations are false and that the media companies foster “toxic” work environments.

Marvel Misconduct:

Deadline X-Men ‘97 showrunner Beau DeMayo is taking legal action against Marvel after his forced departure from the company in March.

showrunner Beau DeMayo is taking legal action against Marvel after his forced departure from the company in March. DeMayo claims that Marvel’s “toxic” and “near criminal working conditions” were the true reason for his exit from the series. Claiming that Marvel “turns individuals against one another, stokes paranoia to ensure compliance,” he shared that his accusations of misconduct were retaliatory.

In August, the media giant shared that evidence was found against DeMayo in a misconduct probe by the company. However, DeMayo suspects that his termination was due to LGBTQ fan art he reposted online. Rumors had traveled through Disney around DeMayo sending photos and being touchy with colleagues working on the Emmy nominated animated series.

During his termination, DeMayo was forced to sign an NDA, which prohibited him from speaking to the press surrounding his departure without approval from Marvel. His attorney has filed an expedited jury trial seeking the removal of this clause that he claims is against California law.

The creative took to OnlyFans to make a 30-minute statement on the situation. DeMayo accused Marvel of trying to silence him, as he believes the company was not a safe working environment for a black, gay man.

He claimed that, after a meeting with HR surrounding his concerns, he became a target and was quickly shown the door.

In the video, DeMayo shares “I have the receipts and the eyewitnesses so long as you stop coercing them to lie, you can keep attacking me with lies and misinformation, but we can become the ugliest, most annoying version of that of that … or you can start acting like a studio that is worthy of a show like X Men ‘97 .”

.” DeMayo’s attorney stated that he endured years of discrimination during his tenure with Marvel. He also added that he believes Marvel utilized well-versed employment lawyers to incorporate “illegal non-disparagement provisions designed to muzzle an openly gay Black man and restrict his statutory rights.”

His attorney further claims that Marvel is openly covering up their shortcomings and malpractices by silencing DeMayo.

Disney has not responded to Beau DeMayo’s claims.

Read More Marvel: