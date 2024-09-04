New Trailer Showcases Next Generation of Mutantkind Seen In Newly Released “Exceptional X-Men” From Marvel Comics

Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost are set to guide the next generation of Mutantkind in the new Exceptional X-Men #1, on shelves today!

What’s Happening:

A new trailer has been released that will get Marvel Exceptional X-Men #1.

The last of the three flagship From the Ashes X-Men titles, Exceptional X-Men #1 made its long-awaited debut today, with a brand new trailer (above) that features never before seen artwork.

Marvel has shared that “ Exceptional X-Men sees Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost teach three new mutants not just how to survive—but to thrive—in a world that hates and fears them! The thrilling trailer spotlights the three all-new mutants who turn to Kitty and Emma for help with their emerging gifts: the metallic and whip-wielding Bronze, the emotion-stirring Axo, and the stealth-skilled fighter Melee!”

The new issue also contains a sneak peek of next month’s Exceptional X-Men #2, where Melee will bravely stand up to a group of bullies targeting Axo.

where Melee will bravely stand up to a group of bullies targeting Axo. The trailer above also reveals that a major X-Man joins the cast this December in Exceptional X-Men #4 – Iceman! And later, when Kitty and Emma clash over different teaching styles, will he be able to cool things down? We’ll find out in December.

What They’re Saying:

Eve L. Ewing: “Well, those who know that I was a poet long before becoming a comics creator will appreciate that Exceptional X-Men, in a world full of X-adjectives, simply sounds really good. But right now, they are exceptional in that they don't carry a lot of the same history on their shoulders as the main characters in our other titles. For better or worse, they have no ties to Krakoa or broader team politics or the previous era of mutantdom. They’re just a group of awkward kids in the Midwest trying to figure out their abilities, like generations of young mutants before them.”

