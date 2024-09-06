Todd Stashwick Joins Marvel Studios’ Untitled Vision Series

The actor, known for his role in Picard, will reunite with Star Trek showrunner Terry Matalas for the WandaVision spinoff series.

The Vision’s Coming Together:

The Hollywood Reporter Marvel

Stashwick will star alongside Paul Bettany and James Spader, who will play Vision and Ultron respectively.

Vision, who was an android destroyed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War

Ultron was last seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The sentient robot had a hand in creating Vision. Stashwick is expected to play an assassin who is hunting the heroic android down in search of the technology he possesses.

As a part of a trilogy, the untitled Vision series will be the third chapter to WandaVision and Agatha All Along. The show, which is expected to showcase Vision searching for a new purpose in life, will start filming in England at the beginning of 2025.

Stashwick has been seen in shows such as 9-1-1: Lone Star, Kim Possible, and S.W.A.T.

and Agatha All Along premieres this month, only on Disney+

