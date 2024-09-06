Todd Stashwick Joins Marvel Studios’ Untitled Vision Series

The actor, known for his role in Picard, will reunite with Star Trek showrunner Terry Matalas for the WandaVision spinoff series.
The Vision’s Coming Together:
- The Hollywood Reporter shares that Todd Stashwick has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming and untitled Vision series.
- Stashwick will star alongside Paul Bettany and James Spader, who will play Vision and Ultron respectively.
- Vision, who was an android destroyed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, has returned after Scarlet Witch resurrected the hero through her magical grief in WandaVision.
- Ultron was last seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Thought to be dead, the Tony Stark created android turned against humanity in the film. The sentient robot had a hand in creating Vision.
- Stashwick is expected to play an assassin who is hunting the heroic android down in search of the technology he possesses.
- As a part of a trilogy, the untitled Vision series will be the third chapter to WandaVision and Agatha All Along. The show, which is expected to showcase Vision searching for a new purpose in life, will start filming in England at the beginning of 2025.
- Stashwick has been seen in shows such as 9-1-1: Lone Star, Kim Possible, and S.W.A.T.
- Agatha All Along premieres this month, only on Disney+.
