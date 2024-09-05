Derivative Divinations — New “Agatha All Along” Posters Pay Homage to TV Shows and Movies

In anticipation of the Marvel series’ September 18th launch, the studio has released several new posters inspired by famous TV shows and movies. Derivative

Marvelous Marketing:

The Marvel Studios X account Agatha All Along .

The WandaVision spin-off series has been highly anticipated since its November 2021 announcement.

spin-off series has been highly anticipated since its November 2021 announcement. With an allstar cast including Kathryn Hahn returning to the titular role, viewers will see Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke and more in this sorcery-filled series.

In addition to magic, Agatha All Along will showcase original songs written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

will showcase original songs written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. In the new teaser posters, fans might notice they look VERY familiar. Appearing to be homages to several TV shows and movies, fans are even more intrigued by what this series will offer.

Let’s check them out:

This is clearly inspired by The Rocky Horror Picture Show. No notes. Perfection.

Fans of HBO’s True Detective will immediately recognize this poster. The season 1 poster for the crime-series starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson is nearly identical.

Fans are speculating this could be a reference to the horror film The Babadook, but Marvel hasn’t confirmed any of the references. It is also very similar to The Crucible’s poster art style.

Fans haven’t quite come to a consensus on this reference, either. Some believe this is highlighting the Evil Dead series, while others believe this is honoring the animated film Monster House. Who knows? Maybe it’s both.

Fans have not been able to agree what this poster is referencing.

Regardless of the exact homages Marvel was going for, it is clear this series is going to span several genres, including musical comedy, crime, horror, and more. We can’t wait for the first two episodes premiering on Disney+

