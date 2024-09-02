Rewind Back to “WandaVision” to See How It Was “Agatha All Along”

Before Agatha All Along debuts on Disney+, Marvel is taking a look back at Agatha Harkness’ story so far in WandaVision.
What’s Happening:
- Agatha Harkness herself, Kathyrn Hahn, introduces the short featurette that offers a look back at WandaVision.
- Of course, a big surprise in WandaVision was that it was “Agatha All Along” – with Hahn’s friendly Agnes secretly being Agatha Harkness.
- Wanda and Agatha had a big battle in the finale episode of the series, which led to Agatha being trapped within Westview. Just what happens to Agatha will be revealed in Agatha All Along.
- Watch the new featurette for yourself below.
- Two other recently released featurettes gave us an introduction to Joe Locke’s mysterious “teen” character and the witches that will join Agatha in her quest.
- In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…
- The two-episode premiere arrives September 18th on Disney+.
