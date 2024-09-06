New “Agatha All Along” Remix Debuts Ahead Of Series Premiere

Agatha All Along is coming soon to Disney+, but so is a dance mix of her eponymous song.

What’s Happening:

“Agatha All Along”, the fan-favorite theme song for Marvel

Famed DJ Dave Audé brought his skills to the track, which is now available to stream on all major music platforms.

We’re not sure if the song (in any form) will make an appearance in the new series, but we do know that music will be featured prominently throughout, as evidenced by the debut of an original song at the recent D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Agatha All Along debuts September 18th on Disney+.

More Marvel News: