Inside Marvel Animation: New Seasons of “What If…?” and “X-Men ‘97” Highlighted at LightBox Expo

Marvel Animation officially launched in 2018, starting a new chapter for Marvel Studios with its first animated series, What If…?. During LightBox Expo, two of the creatives behind the animation division of the MCU led an intimate panel about the two series to come from Marvel Animation thusfar, and a tease of the next one on the horizon. Hosted by producer Alex Scharf, the panel featured Matt Chauncey, who serves as Head of Story for the third seasons of What If…? and X-Men ‘97.

Matt Chauncey, who came on board in Marvel Animation’s early days, recounted what it was like to work in what was essentially a startup within the larger Marvel ecosystem. With little animation infrastructure at the time, Chauncey’s experience was pivotal. He came with a strong background in both live-action TV, having been a showrunner’s assistant on Agent Carter, and in animation from his time on Trollhunters with Guillermo del Toro. This blend of skills helped him thrive in a role that required both creative flexibility and a deep understanding of storytelling structure. Chauncey shared that his time on Trollhunters had been especially formative, as he wrote 12 episodes in his first year there – a crash course in animation writing that would prepare him for the rapid pace and demands of Marvel Animation.

Chauncey also shared a humorous anecdote that underscored just how immersed he became in Marvel’s world. During his early days with What If…?, he stumbled upon concept art for the third Spider-Man film left on a copy machine. The artwork depicted all three Spider-Men together, an image Marvel fans would only see years later. “I saw it and thought, ‘Wow, that’s amazing,’ but then started sweating – there’s a strict ‘no spoilers’ culture at Marvel, and even getting a sneak peek by accident can make you nervous!”

As the panel moved into new developments, Chauncey highlighted X-Men ‘97 Season 3, which he described as having a distinct identity for each episode. Unlike What If…?, which is an anthology, X-Men ‘97 has an ongoing, serialized structure, making it essential for the creative team to craft both continuity and freshness. “One of the unique things about X-Men ‘97,” Chauncey explained, “is that it draws not just from the rich comic history but also finds inspiration in current events. It’s almost like the characters react to today’s world, which brings a fresh relevance to the stories.” This blend of comic fidelity and cultural context is something Chauncey feels keeps the series resonant with audiences, while each episode’s unique tone adds variety within the serialized storyline.

When discussing What If…? Season 3, Chauncey revealed some exciting updates. The season will introduce an original character developed specifically for the series. Bringing this character to life was especially thrilling for Chauncey, who scored a dream casting for the role, though he kept specifics under wraps. He also teased that fans would see a long-anticipated MCU debut from a well-known Marvel character. One particular episode that’s already creating buzz is a musical inspired by the screwball comedies of 1930s Hollywood. Filled with extensive dance sequences, this episode marks the most choreography Marvel has ever attempted. “It’s a massive feat for animation,” Chauncey noted, “especially with the challenges of coordinating dance and movement. But Marvel went all in, and it’s going to be spectacular.”

Chauncey also shared insights on the challenges of writing for an anthology series like What If…? compared to a continuity-driven show like X-Men ‘97. “Writing What If…? feels like creating a new pilot every week,” he explained. “You have to build the world, define the character arcs, and wrap up the story all within one episode. It’s a huge challenge but also incredibly rewarding because each story gets to live on its own terms.” In contrast, X-Men ‘97 allows the team to dive deeper into character development over multiple episodes, providing room for subtler character dynamics and quieter, more impactful moments. Chauncey admitted that while he sometimes missed the freedom of What If…?, the opportunity to expand character relationships and explore overarching storylines in X-Men ‘97 was equally rewarding.

Closing the panel, Alex Scharf surprised fans with the debut of the opening credits from the upcoming series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The opening credits pays homage to Spidey’s rich animation history, with a theme song that blends the original 1960’s theme song with a contemporary rap verse. And the character’s comic book legacy comes to life as Spidey swings out of comic panels and into others. Even the iconic corner cover box that Marvel made famous gets a moment in the spotlight in the credits, which seems designed to pull in Spider-Man fans of all ages. The sequence set an energetic and fresh tone for Marvel Animation’s new venture, leaving fans eager to see more.

