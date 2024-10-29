Italian Disney+ Series Changes Its Title To “Overcome Judicial Obstacles” In Italian Court

After the mayor of a small Italian town took Disney to court over the series, a new drama on Disney+ has changed its title to “overcome judicial obstacles,” according to Reuters.

What’s Happening:

Last week, a new TV Crime series set to be released on Disney+ overseas was suspended by an Italian court after it ruled in favor of a mayor who complained that the show gave his small town of Avetrana a bad name.

Now, that show, originally titled “Avetrana – This Is Not Hollywood” will now change the name of the series and will now debut on Wednesday (October 29th), on Disney+ overseas.

The decision to change the name was to “overcome judicial obstacles,” according to reports, dropping the town name out of the title.

Now called simply This Is Not Hollywood , the series tells a fictionalized account of a 2010 murder of a 15 year old girl by her family members, and the media frenzy that surrounded the case, which happened in the small municipality of Avetrana.

This isn't that drastic of a delay, considering the Italian-language series was originally set to debut on October 25th.

Film and TV representatives have reportedly criticized the original decision to halt the series ahead of the debut based on the town name in the title, with the head of the Italian producers association APA Chiara Sbarigia calling the situation “a serious violation of the principle of freedom of expression.”