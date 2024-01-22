Teaser Images from “Marvel’s What If…?” Season 3 Feature Sam Wilson, Red Guardian and More

Marvel Studios has shared a few teaser images for the upcoming third season of Marvel’s What If…?, including a look at Sam Wilson’s first appearance in the show.
- The official Marvel Studios X account shared four new images from the third season of What If…?.
- The first image features Sam Wilson, in his first appearance in the series, standing next to Monica Rambeau.
- The second image features large robots themed to Captain America’s and Rambeau’s looks. This image is reminiscent of Marvel’s “Mech Strike” story.
- The third image is of the Winter Soldier and Red Guardian. This is actually not our first look at these characters in this series. A short clip was shared last month.
- The final image features what may be Bill Foster as Goliath holding the Red Guardian in his hand.
- Check out all four images below:
About Marvel’s What If…?:
- Season two of What If…?, now streaming on Disney+, continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.
- The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.
- Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8).
- The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.