Marvel Looks Into the Future at Third Season of “What If…?”

The second season of Marvel’s What If…? wrapped up today and Marvel is already looking toward the future. Marvel shared a teaser for the third season of the animated series.

  • In a new teaser for Marvel’s What If…? season three, a young Red Guardian and the Winter Soldier try to escape the authorities in an action-packed sequence.
  • It’s unclear exactly what their true intentions might be, but given the nature of What If…?, they could be up to just about anything.
  • Marvel’s What If…? season three was first announced back at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
  • Check out the new teaser for the upcoming season below:

About Marvel’s What If…?:

  • Season two of What If…?, now streaming on Disney+, continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.
  • The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.
  • Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8).
  • The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.
