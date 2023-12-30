Marvel Looks Into the Future at Third Season of “What If…?”

The second season of Marvel’s What If…? wrapped up today and Marvel is already looking toward the future. Marvel shared a teaser for the third season of the animated series.

In a new teaser for Marvel’s What If…? season three, a young Red Guardian and the Winter Soldier try to escape the authorities in an action-packed sequence.

It's unclear exactly what their true intentions might be, but given the nature of What If…?, they could be up to just about anything.

Marvel's What If…? season three was first announced back at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Check out the new teaser for the upcoming season below:

About Marvel’s What If…?: