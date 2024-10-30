Unique Marketing Push Reveals Long-Awaited Disney+ Debut Of Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine has been a smash hit with fans everywhere waiting for the day it would arrive on Disney+. Well, that day is near and with the news comes a very…unique… ad campaign.

What’s Happening:

Fans of the film have been wondering when it will make its Disney+ debut, and the announcement of a new Marvel slate for the streamer also reveals that Deadpool & Wolverine will be arriving next month.

will be arriving next month. The film, the most successful R-rated movie of all time, will be available to all Disney + subscribers on November 12th.

When the film arrives, it will also have a feature to listen to a filmmaker commentary featuring director/producer/writer, Shawn Levy, and star/producer/writer Ryan Reynolds.

With the news comes a very unique ad campaign, playing on the idea of a “stream.” Taking over restrooms at multiple sports arenas where the stalls, mirrors, and more will be decorated to celebrate the arrival of Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+.

You can find these celebratory stalls at: October 30, 2024 NBA’s Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers (Wells Fargo NBA’s Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies (FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN) NHL’s New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets (Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH) October 31, 2024 (Halloween) NHL’s St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers (Wells Fargo Center in Philly, PA)



Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown, and it will be arriving on your device next month.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine arrives on Disney+ on November 12th.

