First-Look Images: “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Prequel Miniseries Coming In December from Marvel Comics

This comic will debut over a full month before the animated series premieres on Disney+.

With the highly anticipated new animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man from Marvel Animation set to hit Disney+ at the end of January, Marvel Comics has revealed some first-look images at its prequel comic book miniseries of the same title, coming next month.

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics has released some first-look images for the previously announced Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man comic book, which will serve as a five-issue prequel to the Disney+ animated series of the same title from Marvel Animation.

comic book, which will serve as a five-issue prequel to the Disney+ animated series of the same title from Marvel Animation. Above and below you can check out four different covers (by artists including Leonardo Romero, Natacha Bustos, and InHyuk Lee) plus three pages from the interior of the comic, which is written by Christos Gage ( The Amazing Spider-Man ) with art by Epic Gapstur ( Edge of Spider-Verse ) and colors by Jim Campbell ( Spider-Man: Homeroom Heroes ).

) with art by Epic Gapstur ( ) and colors by Jim Campbell ( ). The first issue of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be released on Wednesday, December 11th, with four additional issues to follow monthly.

What they’re saying:

Marvel Comics: “In Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike what we’ve seen before and a style that celebrates the character’s earliest comic book roots. In this new comic book series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume! Now Peter’s gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise!”

“In Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike what we’ve seen before and a style that celebrates the character’s earliest comic book roots. In this new comic book series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume! Now Peter’s gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise!” Writer Christos Gage: ““I've had the privilege of writing a lot of Spider-Man's adventures, both in comics and in the Insomniac video games, but one thing I've never gotten the chance to do is recount his earliest exploits. And the exciting part about this book is it's a brand new take on those formative times. While this is definitely Peter Parker, the Spidey we know and love, he's got a new cast of supporting characters – including Nico Minoru, who you may know from Runaways – and some surprising twists!”

More Covers:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will debut on December 11th in Marvel Comics form, and then on Wednesday, January 29th as an animated series exclusively on Disney+.