Concept Art of Rio from “Agatha All Along” to Feature on Marvel Studios Variant Cover for “Scarlet Witch #7”

Aubrey Plaza's villainous Lady Death looks terrifying in this concept art from "Agatha All Along."

Concept art of Aubrey Plaza’s Rio as she appears in Agatha All Along will grace an all-new Marvel Studios Variant Cover for Scarlet Witch #7.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of Agatha All Along, now streaming on Disney+

The variant cover, with art by Imogene Chayes, can be seen on December's Scarlet Witch #7, which will see Wanda is faced with a choice as she's trapped in a torturous carnival fun house: save her children or her mysterious new pupil.

Scarlet Witch #7 is written by Steve Orlando and drawn by Lorenzo Tammetta, and will be available at a comic book store near you on December 11th.

Be sure to check out Mack's recaps of the last two episodes of the series, Episode 8 and Episode 9.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

