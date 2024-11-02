Concept Art of Rio from “Agatha All Along” to Feature on Marvel Studios Variant Cover for “Scarlet Witch #7”

Concept art of Aubrey Plaza’s Rio as she appears in Agatha All Along will grace an all-new Marvel Studios Variant Cover for Scarlet Witch #7.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of Agatha All Along, now streaming on Disney+, an upcoming issue of Scarlet Witch’s current solo series will have a special Marvel Studios Variant Cover utilizing concept art of Aubrey Plaza as Rio a.k.a. Lady Death herself.
- The variant cover, with art by Imogene Chayes, can be seen on December’s Scarlet Witch #7, which will see Wanda is faced with a choice as she’s trapped in a torturous carnival fun house: save her children or her mysterious new pupil.
- Scarlet Witch #7 is written by Steve Orlando and drawn by Lorenzo Tammetta, and will be available at a comic book store near you on December 11th.
- Be sure to check out Mack’s recaps of the last two episodes of the series, Episode 8 and Episode 9.
- All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.
