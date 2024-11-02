“Agatha All Along” Continues to Bring in Impressive Viewing Numbers as the Series Comes to a Close

Lots of fans tuned in to see the two-part finale on its first day of release.

Agatha All Along came to a close this week with an epic two-part finale, which seemed to deliver the goods ratings-wise.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Agatha All Along brought in 4.6 million views, while Episode 9 brought in 3.9 million.

brought in 4.6 million views, while Episode 9 brought in 3.9 million. Those numbers mark a 48% and 26% increase from the premiere, respectively.

The decrease between Episode 8 and 9 is likely due to the fact that both episodes dropped on Disney+

Episode 8 was up from the previous episode

Disney did not reveal the one-day performance for the premiere episode, but did share that it brought in 9.3 million views in 7 days

Information regarding a show’s viewing numbers is usually a sign of Disney’s confidence in a series performance, especially later in the season.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

