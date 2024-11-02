“Agatha All Along” Continues to Bring in Impressive Viewing Numbers as the Series Comes to a Close

Lots of fans tuned in to see the two-part finale on its first day of release.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Agatha All Along came to a close this week with an epic two-part finale, which seemed to deliver the goods ratings-wise.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that after just one day of streaming, Episode 8 of Agatha All Along brought in 4.6 million views, while Episode 9 brought in 3.9 million.
  • Those numbers mark a 48% and 26% increase from the premiere, respectively.
  • The decrease between Episode 8 and 9 is likely due to the fact that both episodes dropped on Disney+ at once, instead of the usual one.
  • Episode 8 was up from the previous episode however, which brought in 4.2 million views in one day.
  • Disney did not reveal the one-day performance for the premiere episode, but did share that it brought in 9.3 million views in 7 days.
  • Information regarding a show’s viewing numbers is usually a sign of Disney’s confidence in a series performance, especially later in the season.
  • Be sure to check out Mack’s recaps of both Episode 8 and Episode 9.
  • All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning