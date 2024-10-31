ABC News to Offer Over 72 Hours of Coverage For Election Night

ABC News has announced they will provide nonstop coverage of the 2024 Election across several different Disney-owned networks.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News has announced they will air over 72 hours of coverage and special programming across ABC, ABC News Live, the ABC News App, Hulu and Disney+.
- ABC News Live will be available on Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, Roku, Amazon, Samsung TV and other platforms.
- Streaming coverage begins on November 4th at 2AM EST with Network Coverage kicking off on November 5th at 7PM EST.
- World News Tonight’s David Muir will spearhead the network coverage. He will also be joined by news anchors and political experts such as Linsey Davis, Martha Raddatz, Jonathan Karl, Mary Bruce, Rachel Scott, Terry Moran, Rick Klein, Pierre Thomas, Aaron Katersky, Dan Abrams, and Kate Shaw.
- Reporting from both the election night presidential campaign headquarters and on location throughout the country, Whit Johnson will cover the Trump/Vance campaign and Eva Pilgrim will cover the Harris/Walz campaign.
- Viewers will also catch reports from on location with Juju Chang in Michigan, Byron Pitts in North Carolina, Deborah Roberts in Wisconsin, Matt Gutman in Pennsylvania, Rebecca Jarvin in New York, Steve Osunsami in Georgia, MaryAlice Parks covering the White House, Mireya Villarreal in Nevada, John Quiñones in Texas, Kayna Whitworth in California, and Elizabeth Schulze in Arizona.
- Political contributors Donna Brazile, Chris Christie and Reince Priebus will provide analysis for both network and streaming election coverage.
- On Sunday, November 3rd, This Week with George Stephanopoulos will preview election day from New York.
- World News Tonight with David Muir will air special broadcasts on November 4th and 5th prior to the networks Election Day coverage beginning at 7PM EST on November 5th.
- Good Morning America will begin coverage on the morning of November 5th live from Times Square, and will provide overnight updates beginning at 7AM EST on November 6th.
- Additionally, GMA3: What You Need to Know, The View, Nightline, and World News Now will host programs leading up to the election.
- ABC News Live kicks off its 72+ hour streaming coverage on November 4th at 2AM. Diane Maceda and Kyra Philips will provide analysis including reports on location in key battleground states.
