ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” Investigates the Possible Foreclosure of the Iconic Graceland

This program includes interviews from Bradley Russell, Kimberly Philbrick, Linda Thompson and more.

The announcement of Graceland's possible foreclosure left fans in disbelief. Impact x Nightline delves into an alleged criminal conspiracy while examining actress Riley Keough’s recent memoir, which reveals previously untold narratives about Lisa Marie Presley and her experiences at Graceland.

What’s Happening:

The news of Graceland's possible foreclosure shocked fans, leaving them questioning if it was really happening.

In recent interviews with those closely connected to the iconic Presley family estate, along with previously unheard stories from actress Riley Keough’s memoir about her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and her childhood at Graceland, Impact x Nightline encourages viewers to delve into the alarming alleged foreclosure situation that many are worried might become a reality.

The episode, hosted by Eva Pilgrim, co-anchor of GMA3: What You Need to Know, presents exclusive interviews with individuals connected to Graceland, the alleged scheme, and the Presley family.

Featured guests include Bradley Russell, the attorney for Riley Keough who revealed the alleged plan to sell Graceland; Kimberly Philbrick, a notary whose forged signature initiated the supposed foreclosure scheme; and Linda Thompson, Elvis Presley's former girlfriend who resided with him at Graceland for four years during the 1970s.

There are also additional interviews with Joel Weinshanker, managing partner, Elvis Presley Enterprises; Angie Marchese, vice president of Archives and Exhibits Graceland; and Chris Connelly, ABC

This new episode will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu

