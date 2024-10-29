Nigel Ng’s First Stand-Up Special to Premiere on Hulu in February

“The Haiyaa Special” will premiere as part of Hularious on February 21st.

Nigel Ng’s first stand-up special, The Haiyaa Special, is coming to Hulu in February as part of its new Hularious brand.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports The Haiyaa Special , will premiere February 21st on Hulu.

, will premiere February 21st on Hulu. The Haiyaa Special showcases Ng’s trademark mix of cultural comedy, observational humor, and personal accounts. He dives into his experiences as a Malaysian immigrant in the U.K., along with further takes on Asian food culture and everyday situations, with a guest appearance from his best known character, Uncle Roger.

Ng first came to international recognition in 2020 thanks to a viral video series featuring Uncle Roger and his comedic critiques of cooking videos.

Since then, he has amassed over 30 million followers across social platforms and has sold out over 100 shows around the globe, establishing himself as a prominent voice on the stand-up scene.

Ng has even launched an Uncle Roger-themed restaurant in his hometown of Kuala Lumpur.

