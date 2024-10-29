Nigel Ng’s First Stand-Up Special to Premiere on Hulu in February

“The Haiyaa Special” will premiere as part of Hularious on February 21st.
Nigel Ng’s first stand-up special, The Haiyaa Special, is coming to Hulu in February as part of its new Hularious brand.

  • Deadline reports that the first stand-up special from comedian Nigel Ng, The Haiyaa Special, will premiere February 21st on Hulu.
  • The Haiyaa Special showcases Ng’s trademark mix of cultural comedy, observational humor, and personal accounts. He dives into his experiences as a Malaysian immigrant in the U.K., along with further takes on Asian food culture and everyday situations, with a guest appearance from his best known character, Uncle Roger.
  • Ng first came to international recognition in 2020 thanks to a viral video series featuring Uncle Roger and his comedic critiques of cooking videos.
  • Since then, he has amassed over 30 million followers across social platforms and has sold out over 100 shows around the globe, establishing himself as a prominent voice on the stand-up scene.
  • Ng has even launched an Uncle Roger-themed restaurant in his hometown of Kuala Lumpur.

