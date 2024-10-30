Mary Anne Fox Named VP Of Programming For WABC-TV in New York

She arrives after a lengthy tenure at CNN

What’s Happening:

Marilu Galvez, president and general manager, WABC-TV, has announced that Mary Anne Fox has been named vice president of programming for ABC7/WABC-TV New York.

Fox will report to Fox, overseeing the programming strategy for all non-news programs across WABC, including the syndicated hit, Live With Kelly & Mark .

. She will also collaborate with other department heads, developing and managing programming strategies and scheduling for the local market, as well as leading the programming department that creates and produces local specials for the network.

Most recently, Fox served as vice president of News for CNN’s New York Bureau and spearheaded the network’s breaking news coverage of critical events.

She has an extensive background in programming and field production, spending nearly a decade as a producer and senior producer for Anderson Cooper 360 .

. Additionally, she reported from the field on major global events, including the 2011 Egyptian revolution, the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war and the 2011 famine in Somalia. She was part of the team honored with two Emmy Awards for their on-the-ground reporting of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

The network, ABC7, has been the leader in local news and entertainment programming in the New York City area for 75 years. Along with producing live local news and weather, WABC-TV also produces Live with Kelly and Mark, which is seen in more than 200 markets across the country.

What They’re Saying:

Marilu Galvez, President and General Manager, WABC-TV: “Mary Anne Fox brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in crafting content that captivates and informs audiences. Her outstanding reputation as a journalist, TV producer and manager, combined with her exceptional talent management skills, makes her the ideal addition to our team.”