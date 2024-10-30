The GRAMMYS to Arrive on ABC and Disney Platforms in 2027 As Part Of New 10-Year Deal

Disney and The Recording Academy have announced a decade-long deal that will see the GRAMMYS leave CBS and jump to Disney-owned platforms, as well as new GRAMMY-branded specials and programming.

What’s Happening:

Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden and Harvey Mason Jr, the Recording Academy CEO, have announced a new 10-year global deal that will see the GRAMMYS exclusively simulcast on ABC Hulu Disney+

Starting in 2027, these platforms, owned by The Walt Disney Company, will be the new home for “Music’s Biggest Night” – the first new home for the awards in 50 years.

This new agreement marks The Walt Disney Company as the home for the awards through 2036, which also includes not only the awards ceremonies, but also multiple GRAMMY-branded specials and new programming across Disney’s various platforms.

The GRAMMYs is another addition to the company’s slate of prestigious live event programming, in entertainment and in sports, including The Oscars, The CMA Awards, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

2027, the first year of this new agreement, will see ABC present not only The GRAMMYS thanks to this new deal, but The Oscars and Super Bowl LXI as well.

What They’re Saying:

Dana Walden: “ As The Walt Disney Company combines forces with The Recording Academy to open this exciting new chapter in the history of The GRAMMYS, we do so with pride and gratitude. Live events have never been more important to our culture and industry, and we just acquired one of the crown jewels, adding to our portfolio of world-class programming across all genres.”

Harvey Mason, Jr.: "We are completely thrilled to be bringing The GRAMMYS and other new music programming to the Disney ecosystem. We are grateful to our long-standing partners at CBS and now honored to be joining with Disney, an iconic company where creators have always been at the forefront. This partnership represents another important milestone in the Academy's transformation and growth, and strengthens our ability to fulfill our mission of uplifting and serving music people around the world."