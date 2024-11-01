New Trailer Released For Disney+’s “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”

The upcoming series brings Jude Law into the world of "Star Wars" alongside a ragtag group of kids.
It’s almost time to join the Skeleton Crew, as a brand new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ original has been released.

  • Reminiscent of the children adventure tales of the 1980s, the new trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew shows a bit more about the accidental journey taken by a group of kids.

  • Also appearing in the trailer is Jude Law, who ends up taking the friend group under his wing in order to create a “partnership” and get them back home.
  • We’re given a look at what a Star Wars suburb looks like at the beginning of the trailer, which will be a fun new environment to discover for the franchise.

  • Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts on Disney+ with two episodes on December 3rd.

