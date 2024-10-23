Photos: Star Wars Trading Post Suddenly Closes at Disney Springs with No Indication as to This Location’s Future

Today at Walt Disney World, Laughing Place’s Florida correspondent Jeremiah Good stumbled upon some surprising news: the Star Wars Trading Post gift shop at the Disney Springs outdoor shopping district appears to have closed with no notice or indication as to this location’s future.
What’s happening:
- Star Wars Trading Post is currently closed at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs outdoor shopping complex.
- This is the store where guests could pick up Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in-universe merchandise while “off-planet.” Disneyland Resort in California also operates a Star Wars Trading Post in the building that formerly housed the Rainforest Cafe.
- No indication has been given as to the location’s future except for a sign posted in the window, though Jeremiah notes that it “appears permanently closed.” Another Star Wars gift shop remains open on Disney Springs’ west side.
What they’re saying:
- Disney Springs (sign): “[In Aurebesh] SORRY CLOSED. [In English] Sorry, Star Wars Trading Post is currently closed. For galactic supplies please visit: Once Upon a Toy.”
For future updates about Disney Springs and the Star Wars Trading Post, be sure to check right back here at LaughingPlace.com.
