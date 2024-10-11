Dr. Mark Penning Shares Update on the Animals of Walt Disney World Post-Hurricane Milton

Disney's Vice President of Animals, Science & Environment shares a video of flamingoes returning to their home at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.
Disney’s Dr. Mark Penning has shared an update on the animals of Walt Disney World post-Hurricane Milton.

What’s Happening:

  • Dr. Mark Penning, Disney’s Vice President of Animals, Science & Environment has shared a video showing how Disney’s animal experts cared for the thousands of animals that call Walt Disney World home during Hurricane Milton.
  • The video specifically showcases flamingoes being let out of their cage and back into their home at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
  • Penning notes that cast members kept a watchful eye on the animals and assessed and carefully removed storm debris before moving the animals back into their habitats, following the passing of the storm.

