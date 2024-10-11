Dr. Mark Penning Shares Update on the Animals of Walt Disney World Post-Hurricane Milton

Disney’s Dr. Mark Penning has shared an update on the animals of Walt Disney World post-Hurricane Milton.
What’s Happening:
- Dr. Mark Penning, Disney’s Vice President of Animals, Science & Environment has shared a video showing how Disney’s animal experts cared for the thousands of animals that call Walt Disney World home during Hurricane Milton.
- The video specifically showcases flamingoes being let out of their cage and back into their home at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
- Penning notes that cast members kept a watchful eye on the animals and assessed and carefully removed storm debris before moving the animals back into their habitats, following the passing of the storm.
- Not all of Walt Disney World escaped totally unscathed. Over at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, the roof of the Aotearoa building was damaged during the events of Hurricane Milton.
- All four Walt Disney World theme parks are now back to normal operations, as of today, Friday, October 11th.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Photos: Muppet Labs Display Returns to Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey
- Celebrate National Spain Day at Jaleo by José Andrés in Disney Springs
- New Disney Spa Collection Available to Purchase at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Modified Single Rider Line Returns to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Create Your Own Headband Experience Arrives at Magic Kingdom’s Emporium
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com