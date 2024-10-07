New Disney Spa Collection Available to Purchase at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

A couple of years after the end of H2O+, Disney is stepping back into the world of body products, launching a new Disney Spa Collection.
What’s Happening:
- New Disney Spa Collection branded products have arrived at Curiouser Clothiers in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.
- This marks the first Disney branded body products to be sold since former partner H2O+ closed down in 2022.
- While Disney acquired the rights to H20+’s formula and continues to use the products in their hotel rooms, the items have not been sold since the end of 2022.
- We spotted these new Disney Spa Collection items for sale at Curiouser Clothiers, using a different formula than that of H2O+.
- Items currently available include:
- Body wash
- Body lotion
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Body polish
- These items range in price from $34.99-$44.99.
- We also spotted these items available at Disney’s Riviera Resort, in addition to an aroma mist spray.
- So far we’ve only spotted these items at these two resorts, but as they are generically branded, it’s likely they’ll roll out to other Disney resorts in the near future.
