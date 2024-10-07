New Disney Spa Collection Available to Purchase at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

A couple of years after the end of H2O+, Disney is stepping back into the world of body products, launching a new Disney Spa Collection.

What’s Happening:

New Disney Spa Collection branded products have arrived at Curiouser Clothiers in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

This marks the first Disney branded body products to be sold since former partner H2O+ closed down in 2022.

While Disney acquired the rights to H20+’s formula

We spotted these new Disney Spa Collection items for sale at Curiouser Clothiers, using a different formula than that of H2O+.

Items currently available include: Body wash Body lotion Shampoo Conditioner Body polish

These items range in price from $34.99-$44.99.

We also spotted these items available at Disney’s Riviera Resort, in addition to an aroma mist spray.

So far we’ve only spotted these items at these two resorts, but as they are generically branded, it’s likely they’ll roll out to other Disney resorts in the near future.

