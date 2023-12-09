Disney Resorts to Continue Offering H2O+ Products Under New Name

H2O+ bath products will continue to be used at Disney Resorts, as Disney has acquired the rights to the formula, following the discontinuing of the brand by Pola Orbis Holdings, LLC, according to DVCNews.com.

What’s Happening:

Pola Orbis Holdings, LLC, who owned the H2O+ brand of bath products, revealed plans to discontinue the line

These products, including H2O+ shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, and more, have been staples in Disney hotel rooms for many years now.

During the 2023 Disney Vacation Club Condominium Association Meeting, Vice President – Resort Operations Alison Armor indicated that Disney had acquired the rights to the formula for the H2O+ products and would continue to produce them under their own Disney Resorts brand.

Most rooms have been converted to use wall-mounted bulk dispensers in recent years, however some still make use of single-use bottles.

The products have in the past been for sale in Disney hotel gift shops, but there’s no word on if that will continue.