Official Bath Amenities Sponsor of Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort Retiring Their Brand

H2O+, the official sponsor of Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort guest bath amenities, has announced that the fan-favorite skin care brand will be retired.

What’s Happening:

H2O+, the cosmetic brand known to Disney fans everywhere thanks to their presence in the hotels of the Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, and the Disney Cruise Line, is ending their 33 year run.

Earlier today, the company announced that they would be retiring their brand at the end of the year, much to the chagrin of fans of the Disney Resort Hotels.

The brand took to social media, saying “After 30+ amazing years of innovation and helping people look and feel their best in their skin, we have made the very difficult decision to retire the brand at the end of the year. Thank you for your support throughout the years, and even more for allowing us to be a very small part of your daily routine. It’s been an incredible journey. With much love and appreciation, The H2O+ Team”

Currently, guests at Walt Disney World can get their hands on special 50th anniversary editions of H2O+ products from shampoos and conditioners, to body wash and body lotion. Deluxe resorts even offer a cooling aloe gel that works great on sun-damaged skin.

Though H2O+ products are still available for purchase on shopDisney, it is unclear at this time how this will affect the toiletries provided at Disney Resorts.