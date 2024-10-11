Aotearoa Building at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Suffers Roof Damage During Hurricane Milton

Guests staying in the building were evacuated and relocated during the night.

Hurricane Milton has made its way through Walt Disney World and the state of Florida. While the theme parks are reopening today with no major damage, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort did have some issues weathering the storm.

What’s Happening:

The roof of the Aotearoa building of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort was damaged during the events of Hurricane Milton.

This building, which is the closest to construction on the new Disney Vacation Club Island Tower

Guests staying in Aotearoa were evacuated during the incident, and had to be relocated elsewhere in the resort.

Since then, the roof has been covered with a temporary covering, and the surrounding area has been walled off – as we saw during our visit today.

All four Walt Disney World theme parks are now back to normal operations

More Walt Disney World News: