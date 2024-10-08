Celebrate National Spain Day at Jaleo by José Andrés at Disney Springs

by |
Tags: , , ,

Mark your calendars for October 12th in celebration of National Spain Day. Jaleo by José Andrés at Disney Springs will have a celebration you won't want to miss.

What's Happening:

  • In honor of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, Jaleo by José Andrés at Disney Springs will host a special event to commemorate National Spain Day.
  • On October 12th, there will be live shows and performances bringing the vibrant spirit of Spain to life.
  • For every reservation, there will also be a complimentary plate of patatas bravas as well as other surprises.
  • You can make your reservation by clicking here.

Also at Disney Springs:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy