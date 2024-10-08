Celebrate National Spain Day at Jaleo by José Andrés at Disney Springs

Mark your calendars for October 12th in celebration of National Spain Day. Jaleo by José Andrés at Disney Springs will have a celebration you won't want to miss.
What's Happening:
- In honor of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, Jaleo by José Andrés at Disney Springs will host a special event to commemorate National Spain Day.
- On October 12th, there will be live shows and performances bringing the vibrant spirit of Spain to life.
- For every reservation, there will also be a complimentary plate of patatas bravas as well as other surprises.
- You can make your reservation by clicking here.
Also at Disney Springs:
