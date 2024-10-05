Tracking Tropical Storm Milton

Just days after Hurricane Helene skirted the Florida coast, another named storm is forming in the Gulf of Mexico and has a projected path that is currently heading right for the state, and has Central Florida directly in it’s path.

Saturday 10/5/2024 at 545 PM ET:

The National Weather Service is reporting that a new storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico is potentially bee-lining right for Florida, with Central Florida squarely in the current projected path of the storm.

They report: “Tropical Storm Milton is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane as it moves toward Florida into midweek next week. Periods of locally heavy rainfall & a risk of flooding exists Sunday thru the middle of next week. Ready your hurricane preparedness kit and plan.”

Current spaghetti models show multiple paths the storm could take, but all generally agree that Florida will be engulfed in the storm, with the storm potentially making landfall on Wednesday (10/9) on the West Coast of Florida, with models pointing out areas near Tampa and further south.

A front north of the Gulf of Mexico is what is keeping this storm on this track, and reports suggest that while models show the storm could move in a southern direction, a northern shift is unlikely.

It’s also always important to remember that the projections all focus on the center or “eye” of the storm, and don’t show how far the storm extends.