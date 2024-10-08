Disney Cruise Line Cancels Upcoming Disney Wish Sailing Due to Hurricane Milton

Port Canaveral is preparing to close in anticipation of sustained gale force winds.

In anticipation of the effects of Hurricane Milton, Disney Cruise Line has canceled its upcoming sailing out of Port Canaveral.

Hurricane Update:

Disney Cruise Line Blog

In an email sent to passengers, the cruise line shared that, due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Milton on Port Canaveral and Central Florida, they will refund all bookings back to their original payment methods.

To make up for the inconvenience, all passengers will receive a 20% discount off a future voyage on or after October 15th. Guests can call (477)566-7797 or 1-866-325-6685 to make this booking.

This morning, the US Coast Guard Captain of Port Canaveral set the port condition to “Yankee,” which means that sustained gale force winds are expected to hit the area within 24 hours. The port is preparing for the closure of operations.

Currently, the Disney Wish is on a modified 5-night cruise, which prevented the ship from docking at Disney’s Castaway Cay. The current sailing will arrive a day later than expected on Saturday, October 12th.

You can keep up to date on all changes to itineraries on the Disney Cruise Line website

For up-to-the-minute information on the impacts of Hurricane Milton on Central Florida theme parks, click here

Read More Disney Cruise Line: