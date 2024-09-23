Disney Cruise Line Conjures Up New Specialty “Agatha All Along” Inspired Drinks Aboard Halloween On The High Seas Voyages

Disney Cruise Line has revealed some festive drinks tying into the new Marvel Studios series on Disney+, Agatha All Along, aboard the already-underway Halloween on the High Seas cruises.

What’s Happening:

Some Marvel fun has been added to the Halloween on the High Seas sailings aboard the Disney Cruise Line with new specialty beverages themed to the new Agatha All Along series on Disney+.

series on Disney+. These drinks include a specially-inspired ube coconut latte, an enchanted purple lager, and the perfect finishing touch to any coffee concoction with a foam layer showcasing the logo for the show.

While the post announcing the new drink didn’t specify any location for where on the ships these will be available, many immediately think of the Cove Cafe – the adults only coffee shop in the adults only areas of the ship.

That’s not to say these won’t be available at other lounge or coffee locations on board – Vista Cafe aboard the Disney Fantasy and Soul

Halloween on the High Seas is currently taking place aboard select Disney Cruise Line ships, now through October of this year.

This season of special sailings brings Halloween fun to the Disney Wish, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Magic on select sailings with special added entertainment. Passengers can dress up for the occasion in their costumes, and Disney friends will be in their Halloween costumes as well.

Special decor is featured throughout the ship, including a takeover of the atrium with a special Halloween Tree.

For more information about the Disney Cruise Line and Halloween on the High Seas, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel