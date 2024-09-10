Disney Cruise Line Updates Corkage Fees on All Ships

The updated policy applies only to alcoholic beverages brought onto the ship by guests.

Updated Policy:

Corkage fees apply to wine and champagne that guests bring on board and choose to consume in one of the ship's dining rooms.

The updated fees apply to Disney’s entire cruise line fleet.

Guests voyaging with the cruise line are allowed to bring a maximum of two bottles of unopened wine or champagne or six beers onto the ship at the beginning of the cruise and at each port of call. The beverages must be packed in carry-on bags or luggage.

Make sure you check these policies before your scheduled itinerary, as alcohol policies are subject to change without notice.

