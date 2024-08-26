Disney Cruise Line Adjusts Disney Dream Itinerary, Likely Due To Protestor Activity In Port

The Disney Dream has modified their European itinerary next week, dropping their stop in Amsterdam, likely due to protest activity in the area, according to a report from NL Times.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Dream, currently sailing on European-based itineraries, is skipping their Amsterdam stop on September 6th, sailing past the capital.

Passengers booked aboard this sailing have received an email, notifying those aboard the voyage of their changed itinerary. It was later shared in a Facebook group for the sailing, and mentioned “problems beyond our control.”

In lieu of this port of call, this voyage will include two days in Hamburg, instead of one. Passengers on the sailing are reportedly receiving $250 in onboard credit to spend.

While Disney has not officially confirmed the reason beyond “problems beyond our control,” it is widely believed that this change was due to Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists in the area, who have also blocked the sea lock at IJmuiden in a protest against cruise ships.

According to Telegraff, this happened on Saturday, where XR protestors stood or chained themselves to the sea lock to prevent a cruise ship from entering. Shipping traffic that had to pass through was delayed by hours, later opening to shipping traffic in the early evening.

The crew of the Disney Dream is apparently taking the news and planning accordingly, with the itinerary set to depart Southampton next Sunday (9/1), then sailing to Zeebrugge, Belgium, via Hamburg, bypassing the Amsterdam stop altogether.