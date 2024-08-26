First Look At New Pirates Of The Caribbean Themed Lounge Revealed While Disney Cruise Line Announces Maiden Voyage of Disney Destiny

While revealing the date of the maiden voyage for the Disney Destiny, the latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, we have also received a bit more about the new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge.

What’s Happening:

The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, will sail on its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November 20th, 2025.

The four-night cruise will include stops at both of Disney’s island destinations in the Bahamas, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

The inaugural season will include four and five night sailings to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean. Each voyage will include a stop at Disney Castaway Cay or Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (or both). Select voyages will stop in Nassau or Cozumel.

Guests aboard the Disney Destiny will also be able to enjoy a new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed pub, the Cask and Cannon.

The lounge space will feature cozy furniture that is said to be “acquired” during many pirates voyages around the globe, and will feature a menu of rare and vintage rums and a selection of “bootlegged” brews, specially created for the venue and served from a barrel – pirate style. A special treasure chest of drinks has also been teased for the location.

Cask and Cannon is among a number of unique spaces and experiences aboard the new Disney Destiny, which also includes a new Broadway-style retelling of the popular film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Hercules , as well as lounge spaces, De Vil – themed to the villain from 101 Dalmatians, and The Sanctum, themed to Marvel

, as well as lounge spaces, De Vil – themed to the villain from and The Sanctum, themed to For more about the Disney Destiny and all the venues and experiences aboard, be sure to check out our page, here.

Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members can book a Disney Destiny cruise as early as September 6, 2024, and bookings open to the general public on September 12, 2024. September 6th – Pearl Castaway Club Members September 9th – Platinum Castaway Club Members September 10th – Gold Castaway Club Members September 11th – Silver Castaway Club Members September 12th – All Guests

If you’re interested in a voyage aboard the Disney Destiny or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel