“Dancing with the Stars” Host Alfonso Ribeiro Has a Blast on Rhine River Cruise from Adventures by Disney

During a recent 8-day river cruise, the Dancing with the Stars host shared he had a blast.

What’s Happening:

People Magazine

At the beginning of the month, Ribeiro and nine of his family members embarked on a relaxing Rhine River cruise from Adventures by Disney. The group included his wife, three youngest children, his parents and his in-laws.

The 8-day trip stops in Strasbourg, France; Rüdesheim, Germany; Amsterdam

Alfonso told people that he was initially hesitant to go on the cruise, needing convincing prior to heading out on the adventure.

He shares “"Everybody was on board and I was like, 'All right, I guess if y'all want to do it, I'll go do it.' And then I ended up really enjoying it,"

Also known for his role as Carlton in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the actor shared that he ended up having an incredible time. He also shared that the cruise got a stamp of approval from his Mother. She told him "This was really one of my nicest vacations I've ever been on."

The intimate cruise is much smaller than Disney’s standard cruise ships, hosting only 150 guests.

Ribeiro highlighted Disney’s ability to elevate the already intimate and cozy cruise experience.

Disney arranges nearly every part of the itinerary, allowing guests to focus on relaxing and enjoying the incredible sights of Europe.

A stop in Strasbourg included a canal boat tour of the city, which Ribeiro shared was his favorite part of the entire cruise.

Other highlights of the experience include the sights along the river, which showcases dozens of castles, tobogganing, making wooden pipes, visiting a medieval village, exploring a wine cave, and more.

While Alfonso had apprehensions about his Disney excursion, he walked away with memories that will last a lifetime.

If you are interested in experiencing the Rhine River Cruise through Adventures by Disney, you can find more information here

Read More: