“Dancing with the Stars” Host Alfonso Ribeiro Has a Blast on Rhine River Cruise from Adventures by Disney

During a recent 8-day river cruise, the Dancing with the Stars host shared he had a blast.
- People Magazine exclusively shares a look at Alfonso Ribeiro’s recent Disney Cruise experience.
- At the beginning of the month, Ribeiro and nine of his family members embarked on a relaxing Rhine River cruise from Adventures by Disney. The group included his wife, three youngest children, his parents and his in-laws.
- The 8-day trip stops in Strasbourg, France; Rüdesheim, Germany; Amsterdam and more.
- Alfonso told people that he was initially hesitant to go on the cruise, needing convincing prior to heading out on the adventure.
- He shares “"Everybody was on board and I was like, 'All right, I guess if y'all want to do it, I'll go do it.' And then I ended up really enjoying it,"
- Also known for his role as Carlton in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the actor shared that he ended up having an incredible time. He also shared that the cruise got a stamp of approval from his Mother. She told him "This was really one of my nicest vacations I've ever been on."
- The intimate cruise is much smaller than Disney’s standard cruise ships, hosting only 150 guests.
- Ribeiro highlighted Disney’s ability to elevate the already intimate and cozy cruise experience.
- Disney arranges nearly every part of the itinerary, allowing guests to focus on relaxing and enjoying the incredible sights of Europe.
- A stop in Strasbourg included a canal boat tour of the city, which Ribeiro shared was his favorite part of the entire cruise.
- Other highlights of the experience include the sights along the river, which showcases dozens of castles, tobogganing, making wooden pipes, visiting a medieval village, exploring a wine cave, and more.
- While Alfonso had apprehensions about his Disney excursion, he walked away with memories that will last a lifetime.
- If you are interested in experiencing the Rhine River Cruise through Adventures by Disney, you can find more information here.
