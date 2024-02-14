2024 Adventures By Disney “Disney Parks Around the World – A Private Jet Adventure” Passengers to Experience Summit Skywalker Ranch

Those ready to circumnavigate the globe on a 2024 Disney Parks Around the World – A Private Jet Adventure are learning of a change to their itinerary that will see them enjoy overnight accommodations at the legendary Summit Skywalker Ranch.

Last year, ahead of the opening of booking on the 2024 Disney Parks Around the World – A Private Jet Adventure, it was reported

However, today that has changed once again and those who are set to experience the 2024 Disney Parks Around the World – A Private Jet Adventure on any of the dates will now get to be one of the privileged few to experience the legendary Summit Skywalker Ranch, an exclusive wine country retreat, when they visit San Francisco, California.

Inspired by a vision to provide a haven for filmmakers to conceptualize movies rather than physically make them, George Lucas imagined Skywalker Ranch. The facilities were originally custom-designed to accommodate the creative, technical and administrative needs of Lucas’s production company. In 2018, Summit Skywalker Ranch was reimagined as a creative retreat for like minded businesses to stay and experience the Skywalker vision and features a gallery of narrative art from George’s private collection.

​The Ranch is a working ranch that raises Wagyu cattle, farms produce from an organic garden, and an olive orchard. Several bee colonies provide honey from the 6000-acre estate. A 26-acre vineyard, established in 1991, produces award-winning Skywalker Vineyards Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and sparkling wines.

This adds the Summit Skywalker Ranch to a list of accommodations on this once-in-a-lifetime trip that also includes: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Tokyo Disneyland Shanghai Disneyland Hotel Disney Explorers Lodge The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra Marriott Mena House, Cairo Disneyland Hotel Paris And Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

75 ultimate Disney fans can embark on this dream vacation that spans 24 days and covers 6 countries, visits to 12 uniquely magical Disney theme parks, as well as 3 iconic landmarks: the Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza and Eiffel Tower.

Both dates in 2024 (Departing on June 16th and July 28th) start at $114,995 per person, based on double occupancy.

