Adventures By Disney Brings Back Popular Private Jet Adventure Tour For 2024

After selling out their original Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure last year, Adventures by Disney is bringing back the popular offering that takes guests on a tour to every Disney Park on the planet.

What’s Happening:

Adventures by Disney is bringing back the popular offering that will take guests around the world to every Disney Park on the planet in a private jet, twice during the 2024 season.

75 ultimate Disney fans can embark on this dream vacation that spans 24 days and covers 6 countries, visits to 12 uniquely magical Disney theme parks, as well as 3 iconic landmarks: the Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza and Eiffel Tower.

Throughout the trip, you’ll stay in world-class accommodations and travel in luxury aboard a VIP-configured Boeing 757, operated by Icelandair, with long-range capabilities that allow for direct flights to maximize your time in each destination. You’ll also enjoy personal access to experts and staff, who provide fun and fact-filled stories enabling you to be immersed in every location you visit.

After the successful selling out of the Adventure last year, Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure is returning for 2024 with two adventure dates.

Guests can choose to book an adventure that begins from June 16th through July 9th, 2024 or July 28th through August 20th, 2024.

Booking will begin on the following dates: June 12: Previous Adventures by Disney Guests who have traveled on 3 or more Adventures June 14: All Previous Adventures by Disney Guests June 16: Golden Oak Members June 19: General Public

Some changes for the 2024 dates compared to the 2023 adventure includes changes to accommodations, dropping stays at the Summit Skywalker Ranch and Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel (Disneyland Paris) and replacing them with stays at the Fairmont San Francisco and Disneyland Hotel Paris.

Both journeys start at $114,995 per person based on double occupancy.

The cost includes transportation by Boeing 757 jet and other conveyance, as noted in the itinerary. Airfare to/from departure and return cities are not included in the cost. For your protection, all payments are protected by a surety bond.

Worth Noting:

This adventure is operated by Adventures by Disney on flights by Icelandair. All prices are in U.S. dollars. Your pricing, which will be confirmed once we receive your deposit and signed General Release, COVID-19 Release, and Travel Agreement, is guaranteed at the time of booking your party. Government fees or taxes are subject to change. Guests added to your party after the booking are priced at the prevailing rate at the time they are added. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. If you are traveling with children, check this trip’s minimum eligibility age and recommended minimum age, which you can find in the Trip At-a-Glance and FAQs. Room configurations are subject to availability. Please see “Notes on Accommodations” for room configurations.