Disney Springs’ World of Disney Debuts All New Plush Display

Snuggle Tours is open for business for all your huggable needs.

Disney Springs’ World of Disney has welcomed a new “tour bus” to the store, bringing huggable plushes to the masses.

The new display brings a liveliness to the plush area of the retail location, with a fun new bus and neon character signage.

The area remains home to a wide variety of huggable characters, including the new fan-favorite weighted plushes.

More Merchandise News: