“I’ve Got a Dream” With This Rapunzel Tower Playset Now Available at Disney Store

This 19-piece Rapunzel Tower Playset is perfect for fans of the movie “Tangled”.
Disney Store has introduced a new Rapunzel Tower Playset, perfect for fans of the film Tangled.

What’s Happening:

  • This 19-piece Rapunzel Tower Playset enhances playtime with its detailed figures, a tower, and an assortment of accessories.
  • Open the tower apartment to recreate moments from Tangled or create new story adventures.
  • This set includes Rapunzel, Pascal, Flynn, and Maximus figures.
  • Accessories consist of a table, chair, canvas, easel, color palette, paintbrush, guitar, hand mirror, hairbrush, heart-shaped key, flower duster, and three plants.

Rapunzel Tower Playset; Tangled | Disney Store  $49.99

