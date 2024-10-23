“I’ve Got a Dream” With This Rapunzel Tower Playset Now Available at Disney Store

Disney Store has introduced a new Rapunzel Tower Playset, perfect for fans of the film Tangled.
What’s Happening:
- This 19-piece Rapunzel Tower Playset enhances playtime with its detailed figures, a tower, and an assortment of accessories.
- Open the tower apartment to recreate moments from Tangled or create new story adventures.
- This set includes Rapunzel, Pascal, Flynn, and Maximus figures.
- Accessories consist of a table, chair, canvas, easel, color palette, paintbrush, guitar, hand mirror, hairbrush, heart-shaped key, flower duster, and three plants.
Rapunzel Tower Playset; Tangled | Disney Store $49.99
