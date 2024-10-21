Hanukkah is Here! Disney Store Introduces Their 2024 Holiday Collection

The celebration of winter holidays means it’s time to debut new merchandise and today Disney Store has unveiled the Hanukkah Collection!

What’s Happening:

Gathering with friends, family, and those dear to you is one of the most wonderful things about the holiday season. Another fun part is decorating your favorite spaces with festive decor, collection new merchandise and exchanging gifts!

If Hanukkah is your celebration, then Disney Store should be your next destination as they have just dropped their the 2024 Hanukkah Collection.

Among the items debuting this season are: Pajamas Plush Mugs Wall Hanging

Guests can browse latest arrivals that are available now at Disney Store

