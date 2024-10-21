Vera Wang Puts a Wedding Spin on Elegant New Mickey and Minnie Ear Hats and Headbands at Disney Store

Sold separately, these high end ears are perfect for any Bride or Groom who loves all things Disney!

Future Brides and Grooms who love all things Disney and delight in stylings of fashion designer Vera Wang will want to say I Do to the newest high end Mickey and Minnie Ear Hat and Headband styles that have arrived at Disney Store.

Whether your pending nuptials are happing before the end of the year, or you’re planning a festive wedding celebration in 2025 and beyond, you can add some Disney magic to the mix with stunning Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse ear hats and headbands.

Designer extraordinaire, Vera Wang is putting her unique spin on classic Disney headwear with a Bride and Groom theme.

Wang leans into the traditional white gown and veil look for the brial ears, and the classic tux and bowtie to style the groom. The ears are available separately to appeal to a variety of couples.

These are limited release items and each comes with a certificate of verification.

The Mickey and Minnie Wedding Ears by Vera Wang are available now at Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Bride Ear Headband with Veil for Adults by Vera Wang – Limited Release – $450.00

Soft padded mouse ears feature floral appliqués, faux pearls, and faceted crystal gems

White organza bow with faux pearls and faceted crystal gems

White satin-covered headband

Velour non-slip interior

Detachable white tulle veil with floral accents, faux pearls and faceted crystal gems

Comb to secure to hair

Includes soft white satin drawstring storage bag

Comes in Disney | Vera Wang display box with magnetic closure and velvet bed

Mickey Mouse Groom Ear Hat for Adults by Vera Wang – Limited Release – $250.00

Blocked woolen felt hat

Satin tuxedo collar and bow tie decoration

Padded mouse ears covered in felt

Flat bill

Button topper

Garter style elastic band in back for snug fit

Includes soft white satin drawstring storage bag

Comes in Disney | Vera Wang display box with magnetic closure and velvet bed

“The magic that is the Disney brand has brought joy and happiness to generations around the world. We at Vera Wang are so honored to participate in this collaboration that I hope will bring some fun, charm, and joy to all!”

