Limited Edition MagicBand+ Featuring Belle Available at Disney Store

Disney Store has a limited edition MagicBand+ showcasing one of the most loved Disney characters of all time.

What's Happening:

MagicBand+ enhances your Disney experience with park interactions such as lighting effects and gesture recognition.

It offers so much convenience by linking your tickets for both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Use it at Lightning Lane entrances, tap to connect your Disney PhotoPass images to your MyDisney account, and so much more.

This limited edition design showcases Belle from Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

This specific MagicBand+ is part of the Belle Spotlight Collection, with only 4,320 made.

You can purchase it now for $64.99.

